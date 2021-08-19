“The only beauty in the Kardashian family” showed a photo in a bikini from a vacation: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was called the only beauty in the Kardashian family by the popular British TV presenter Pierce Morgan, showed a series of candid vacation shots. The pictures appeared on her Instagram account.

In one photo, 24-year-old Jenner takes pictures of herself in the mirror, standing in the bathroom in a yellow floral bikini. In another shot, she was captured sunbathing by the lake. The model wore a white swimsuit with red details and a navy blue cap. In the third picture, the celebrity was photographed against the backdrop of nature from the back while she was sitting on a jet ski in a bikini. “I love lakes,” Jenner signed the post, which received over 6.2 million likes.

Fans admired the supermodel’s appearance in the comments. “And why is it not my life and not my body?”, “I want to become Kendall for at least one day”, “You are beautiful! I want to marry you, ”“ Hot Queen, ”“ You look incredible, ”they said.

Earlier in September, there was a photo of “the only beauty in the Kardashian family” without makeup. In the picture, the celebrity showed her face without makeup, pulling her hair from behind. Her post received 2.7 million likes and delighted fans.