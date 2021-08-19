The rise of Ethereum to the # 1 cryptocurrency level “seems unstoppable,” said deVere Group CEO

The CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial consulting organizations, deVere Group, said that Ethereum price increases should continue to outpace Bitcoin price increases in 2021.

DeVere Group CEO Nigel Greene also believes that the value of Ethereum will exceed the value of Bitcoin in a few short years.

“Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin and this trend can be expected to continue until the end of 2021,” he said.

Ethereum is up more than 300% this year, while the world’s most popular digital asset by comparison is up 55%. “In fact, in the first half of this year, it surpassed all other benchmark assets,” Greene added, according to City AM.

A reputable analyst attributed Ethereum’s stellar performance in 2021 to two key factors. Ethereum has a higher level of real-world use and is the most sought-after platform for smart contract development, he says, “thereby highlighting the value of this network not only as a platform for developers, but as a global financial company.”

Second, Greene noted that investor enthusiasm for the “revolutionary” transition to ETH 2.0 represents a major boost not only for Ethereum, but for blockchain technology itself.









“Ultimately, this will mean that its value will exceed that of Bitcoin – probably within five years,”

However, the head of the company is not negative about Bitcoin and remains confident that Bitcoin will reach or even surpass the all-time high of $ 65,000 in mid-April by the end of 2021. However, he concluded that:

“Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable.”

In early June, deVere launched a fixed-income bond that tracks Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Related: Ethereum Is Already Flipping Bitcoin, Says Celsius CEO

According to UK cryptocurrency exchange CoinJar, Ethereum has turned Bitcoin upside down in almost every important metric. In a blog post dated August 18, the exchange stated that Ethereum already outperforms Bitcoin in a number of areas, including number of transactions, total amount of transactions, daily active wallets, transaction fees and mining income.

Ethereum’s trading volume changed that metric for Bitcoin for the first time in its nine-year history, according to a Coinbase Q2 report.

ETH trading accounted for 26% of total volumes in the second quarter, up from 21% in the previous three months and higher than Bitcoin’s 24% over that period.