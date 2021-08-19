The stars of “Friends” Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were suspected of the novel: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Actors of the TV series “Friends” Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were suspected of the novel. This is reported by Closer.

Sources of the publication claim that the stars became close after working on a special edition of the show dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the project. “They started texting right after filming and just last month David left his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. They spent time at her house, where she cooked dinners in the evenings, chatted and laughed, “Closer’s interlocutor said.

It is noted that the artists who played the lovers Rachel and Ross in Friends, allegedly also visited the vineyards in Santa Barbara. Celebrities strolled and drank wine.









In May, Schwimmer admitted that during the filming of the first season, he was deeply in love with his colleague. Aniston added that the feelings were mutual. At the same time, the artists assured that they remained friends on the set. “I remember saying to David one day, ‘It would be such a bummer if the first time you and I really kiss is shown on national television.” Of course, the first time we kissed was in that cafe. So we just directed all our adoration and love for each other to Ross and Rachel, ”Aniston explained.

Schwimmer added that in those days they were like two ships sailing past each other, because one of them was constantly in a relationship with someone else.