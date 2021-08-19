The top ten highest paid Hollywood stars included only two women

Jennifer Lawrence is seventh and Julia Roberts is eighth.

British actor Daniel Craig topped the ranking of the highest paid Hollywood actors according to the magazine Variety. The James Bond star has received $ 100 million from the Netflix streaming platform. The actor starred in two parts of Ryan Johnson’s Knives Out.

In second place Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson… He will receive $ 50 million for filming the comedy “The Red One” for Amazon Studios. Third place for the actor Will Smith and his $ 40 million royalties for the drama King Richard. The fourth place with the same amount was taken by the actor Danzel Washington and his “The Devil is in the Details”.









In fifth place was Leonardo DiCaprio with a fee of $ 30 million for the comedy Don’t Look Up. Ranked sixth Mark Wahlberg… He received $ 30 million for Spencer’s Justice. In seventh place was DiCaprio’s colleague in the film “Don’t Look Up” actress Jennifer Lawrence. For filming this picture, she received $ 25 million.

In eighth place Julia Roberts and her painting Leave the World Behind ($ 25 million). Sandra Bullock (Lost City D) and Ryan Gosling (“The Gray Man”) took the ninth and tenth places in the ranking. Their fee was $ 20 million.

The publication writes that the honorars of Hollywood stars have grown thanks to streaming platforms. If earlier the success of the film was determined by the box office, now it is watched on Netflix and HBO Max. The actors, along with the royalties for the film, also receive a percentage of views and advertising.

