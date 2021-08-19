VanEck applies for an Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) | Blockchain24

On Wednesday, a VanEck fund manager filed for an Ethereum-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will seek to bypass U.S. regulators’ crypto ETF blocking by indirectly trading ether.

The Ethereum Strategy ETF will invest in Ethereum futures contracts approved by Canada ETFs, private Ethereum funds and ETH exchange-traded products. What VanEck will not do is acquire the digital asset itself, according to the submitted application. VanEck already has an Ethereum Net Exchange Fund (ETF) application filed with the SEC. But the fate of this product remains unclear. This is likely due to more than a dozen Bitcoin ETF applications (all so-called 33 Act products) that are also pending with the securities regulator.









In contrast, VanEck’s Indirect Ethereal ETF is a “40 Act” product. This ETF structure is likely to offer more investor protection than its Law 33 counterpart – an important difference for Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler.

Earlier this month, the DC self-appointed crypto consultant hinted that the SEC should look more favorably on Bitcoin ETFs that only trade futures contracts. He did not comment more broadly on crypto ETF concepts. Ether and Bitcoin are the only two cryptoassets approved for futures trading in the United States.

That the proposed VanEck fund will trade a wide range of ETH products could be outside of Gary Gensler’s “no-go zone”. The company has also applied for a similar fund that will invest indirectly in Bitcoin, alongside its more direct Bitcoin ETF.