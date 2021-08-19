Weekly Cryptocurrency Market Review

The cryptocurrency market continued its structural recovery last week. And although the cost of the “first cryptocurrency” sank slightly over the past seven days, more fundamental factors have become the main indicators demonstrating recovery. Miners began to accumulate mined bitcoin coins instead of instantly listing them on the exchange, which fundamentally changes their behavior characteristic of recent times. Analysts also state a significant outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from cryptocurrency exchanges, which, coupled with the rise in price of digital gold, creates the so-called FOMO (loss of profit syndrome), which pushes investors to buy, no matter what. Glassnode Research Department fully agrees with the above statements. Experts believe that miners have reached an accumulation volume of 5,000 BTC per month, which indicates that their faith in the market has recovered and the pressure on the bitcoin price will be significantly reduced.

Also, miners began to commission their capacities, which were forced to migrate due to stricter regulation by the Chinese authorities. And while more than half of the migrated miners are still offline, the overall recovery trend is fairly stable. As for the outflow of cryptocurrency from exchanges, it reached 100,000 BTC per month, which is also a positive signal for the industry.

Against the background of this information, it seems logical that institutional investors, who have always distinguished themselves with a high-quality approach to market analysis, continued to increase their positions. The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust has attracted four more large investment firms from the United States. And although many of these investors limit themselves to investing in cryptocurrency only 1-2% of the amount of funds under their management, their reputation suggests that they carefully choose investment objects.

Meanwhile, China has continued to increase pressure on the cryptocurrency industry. The Central Bank of China has begun to inspect the activities of organizations that were suspected of conducting illegal transactions with digital assets. “At the moment, the NBK has finished adjusting the business of a well-known financial website, which is under suspicion of facilitating illegal currency deposit operations. The regulator also properly processed eight reports of illegal and criminal activity related to the online FOREX market and cross-border trading in shares, ”the regulator said in a statement.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed significant growth. On Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, it froze extremely close to the $ 2 trillion mark, amounting to 1 trillion 922 billion, which is only 0.26% less than the result of the end of last week.

one. Bitcoin (BTC)… On Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, the cost of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 45,317. As a result of the past seven-day period, as a result of a slight correction after a rapid growth, the market capitalization of “digital gold” decreased by 17 billion, amounting to $ 851 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization fell by 0.8 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 44.3%.







2. Ethereum (ETH)… On Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, the cost of “digital oil” reached 3 thousand 62 dollars. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the asset value dropped by 5.7%, which, according to experts, was a healthy market correction expected after the rise in quotations on the news about the launch of the London hard fork a week earlier. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time decreased by 1 percentage point and amounted to 18.7%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB)… On Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 400.71. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency increased by 1.45%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization remained unchanged at 3.5%.

4. Cordano (ADA)… On Wednesday evening, Aug 18, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 1.99. The value of this digital asset has soared by 6.42% over the past seven days, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 3.32%.

five. Ripple (XRP)… Continuing its protracted litigation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple does not forget about increasing the number of partners around the world. One of the largest players in South Korea in the field of money transfers, Global Money Express, has become another member of RippleNet. A press release from the companies says the Korean company has been connected to Thailand’s leading bank Siam Commercial Bank via RippleNet. About 200,000 Thai citizens are reported to be home to South Korea, who will benefit significantly from cheaper and faster remittances back home. “We launched cooperation with Ripple, because with the help of RippleNet we can reach new countries with new partners in just a few weeks. This significantly shortened the time to market and gave us an advantage over our direct competitors, ”said Subash Chandra Pudel, COO of the Korean company. The news about the expansion of the list of Ripple partners had an extremely positive effect on the value of the XRP token.

On Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 1.1. Growth for the week amounted to an impressive 23.47%. The share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.48 percentage points to 2.68%.

6. Dogecoin (DOGE)… Dogecoin has once again confirmed its title of the favorite cryptocurrency of both anonymous funny people from the Internet and billionaires. Against the background of the dialogue between the latter on Twitter, the value of DOGE has increased significantly. First, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, Mark Cuban, announced on his microblog that he would provide special discounts on tickets when paying in Doge Coin. After that, he also shared his opinion that DOGE is the ideal cryptocurrency for the role of the Internet currency. Elon Musk, who came out of nowhere, in his usual manner, said that he completely agreed with this. As a result, the meme cryptocurrency skyrocketed.