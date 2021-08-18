Where to buy a beige coat like Angelina Jolie

August 18 |
Yana Polyaninova
The main component of a basic wardrobe that is relevant regardless of trends
If there is a permanent leader in the women’s wardrobe, then this is definitely a beige coat. From year to year, fashion brands return it to their collections, and in terms of popularity it is ahead of even the usual black. A beige coat always looks spectacular and expensive, helping to refresh any everyday look. Star fans of such a wardrobe item include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hayley Bieber and Angelina Jolie.
The actress just recently appeared in one of these in front of photographers, going to dinner with her son. Angelina chose an elongated and single-breasted model of a light beige coat, which she wore over a white jumper and satin trousers with an arrow. The look was complemented by brown leather mules and a capacious gray-beige bag.
A beige coat is the most versatile thing. Wrap-around models will fit feminine printed dresses or from jersey and images with a midi-length skirt or pencil skirt, and the oversized version will look cool with jeans (especially white), leather pants or over suit… In the fall of 2021, both models in the shade of camel and lighter ones, close to milky, will be relevant. We made a selection of the most stylish coats that will accompany any autumn outfit.
