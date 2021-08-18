Where to buy a beige coat like Angelina Jolie

The main component of a basic wardrobe that is relevant regardless of trends

Angelina Jolie with her son

If there is a permanent leader in the women’s wardrobe, then this is definitely a beige coat. From year to year, fashion brands return it to their collections, and in terms of popularity it is ahead of even the usual black. A beige coat always looks spectacular and expensive, helping to refresh any everyday look. Star fans of such a wardrobe item include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hayley Bieber and Angelina Jolie.

The actress just recently appeared in one of these in front of photographers, going to dinner with her son. Angelina chose an elongated and single-breasted model of a light beige coat, which she wore over a white jumper and satin trousers with an arrow. The look was complemented by brown leather mules and a capacious gray-beige bag.

A beige coat is the most versatile thing. Wrap-around models will fit feminine printed dresses or from jersey and images with a midi-length skirt or pencil skirt , and the oversized version will look cool with jeans (especially white), leather pants or over suit … In the fall of 2021, both models in the shade of camel and lighter ones, close to milky, will be relevant. We made a selection of the most stylish coats that will accompany any autumn outfit.

Prada coat, 370,000 rubles

Coat by Marc Cain

Elena Miro Coat

Brunello Cucinelli coat, 576 500 rubles

Raey coat, 70,110 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Coat Sportmax

Nanushka coat, 69 950 rubles, nanushka.com

Coat Weekend Max Mara, 83,700 rubles, bosco.ru

Sandro Coat

Claudie Pierlot Coat

Jil Sander coat, 382,000 rubles, tsum.ru