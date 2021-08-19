William Hinman says he urged Ripple to stop selling XRP as a security | Blockchain24

William Hinman, former director of corporate finance at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, says he urged Ripple to stop selling XRP because he considers the cryptocurrency to be an unregistered security. Ripple wants to strike William Hinman’s testimony from the record.

During his testimony, a former SEC official claimed to have warned the San Francisco company that it must stop selling in order to come to an agreement:

“To be honest, the moment I remember most clearly is probably the one when XRP came in with the person who was in my position before me, as well as the law enforcement lawyer. They were interested in if there was a way to restructure what we are doing to bring it in line with securities laws, and the first thing I told them is that you continue to offer XRP without any restrictions, which will be applied as a placement of securities. If you want to come to an agreement, you have to stop doing it, and they understood that, ”Hinman said.







The Securities and Exchange Commission argues that Ripple cannot find evidence of “alleged market confusion” that underlies the protection of the company’s fair notice.

Hinman’s hotly contested testimony, some of which has now become public, came on July 27 after the court made an unusual decision to authorize it due to the overwhelming public interest in the case.

In a recent letter to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, the SEC asks the judge to deny access to the regulator’s confidential internal and inter-agency communications, arguing that they have nothing to do with aiding and abetting claims.