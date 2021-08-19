Yushchenko’s daughter repeated the video with Angelina Jolie’s bees

Thus, Vitalina Yushchenko wants to draw public attention to the problem of extinction of insects.

The daughter of the third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, Vitalina, originally congratulated Ukrainians on the Transfiguration of the Lord and Beekeeper’s Day, repeating Angelina Jolie’s bold video. Yushchenko spoke about the purpose of her act on Instagram, and posted the video on YouTube.

Vitalina emphasized that by her act she wants to draw people’s attention to the problem of the extinction of bees.

“I want to say right away that the main thing here is not me, but these cute insects, which many are afraid of, and my family and I adore. to spread so that they know more about this problem and talk about it, “said the daughter of the ex-president.

As Yushchenko admitted, there were some bites during the shooting, but they were single and did not require the intervention of doctors.

She also stated that her team is working on cooperation with international organizations, primarily with UNESCO, in order to draw even more attention to the global problem of bees.

Recall that Jolie took part in a special photo session for World Bee Day, which is celebrated on May 20.

She posed for 18 minutes in front of cameras with insects that crawled over her body.

