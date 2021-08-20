$ 100 thousand is not the limit for bitcoin in 2021

Many members of the crypto community believe that growth is ahead of the digital asset.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – began the last day of the working five-day period with growth. As of 08:34 (Moscow time), BTC is trading at $ 47,025. During the day, the cryptocurrency, according to the resource CoinMarketCap, has risen in price by 5.82%, over the week – by 3.98%.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

The cryptocurrency went up on the news that the large American financial holding Wells Fargo has launched a bitcoin fund for wealthy clients. Let’s remind, earlier JPMorgan had a similar tool.

Meanwhile, bitcoin hashrate (the aggregate processing power dedicated to mining cryptocurrency) continues to recover. The changes suggest that miners who were forced to disconnect from the cryptocurrency network amid regulatory pressure from China are gradually returning to work.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Against the background of the growth of the bitcoin rate and the recovery of the hashrate of the cryptocurrency, investors continued to share forecasts for the further movement of the BTC rate.









Bitcoin predictions from crypto community members

The well-known analyst PlanB still believes that within the current growth phase, bitcoin can break through the level of $ 100 thousand. This is indicated by the signals of his S2F forecasting model. According to the PlanB forecast, bitcoin will be able to overcome the indicated level by the end of 2021.

Well-known analyst in the crypto community Lark Davis agreed with PlanB’s forecast. He also sees prospects for BTC to grow to $ 100K in the current growth phase. At the same time, Lark Davis noted that based on the analysis of the previous periods of positive movement of bitcoin after halvings, the cryptocurrency can reach $ 200 thousand.

Analyst Michael Van De Popp joined the positive forecasts of his colleagues. He believes that the digital asset market is currently in a growth phase.

The founder of the investment company Capriole Investments, Charles Edwards, also sees the prospects for further growth in bitcoin. The potential for a positive movement of the cryptocurrency, in his opinion, is indicated by the results of the technical analysis of the BTC chart.

Another popular analyst in the crypto community, leading microblogging under the nickname Inmortal, believes that the path of growth to $ 50 thousand is open before bitcoin. After reaching the indicated height, according to his opinion, BTC may go into correction.

Meanwhile, the Fear and Greed Index suggests that many investors currently see the prospect of buying bitcoin.

