6% of all Dogecoin accumulated on three wallets :: RBC.Crypto

Ten addresses have accumulated 8.3% ($ 3.3 billion) of the total Dogecoin in circulation

More than 6% ($ 2.5 billion) of the total Dogecoin supply is stored on three active addresses, according to BitInfoCharts. The ten wallets have accumulated 8.3% ($ 3.3 billion) of the total Dogecoin in circulation. At 15:50 UTC on August 20, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.31. The asset ranks seventh among cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization ($ 41.8 billion).









Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about the high centralization of Dogecoin in February of this year. The businessman called the large content of digital coins on a small number of addresses the main problem of Dogecoin. Musk later offered large altcoin holders money to get rid of the cryptocurrency.

On August 18, it became known that the non-profit organization Dogecoin Foundation, which develops the altcoin of the same name and maintains its performance, has resumed its work. The organization was founded back in 2014, but later ceased its activities.

The project has updated the advisor roster, which includes Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Elon Musk’s representative Jared Birchell, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and developer Max Keller.

