A new blow to Angelina Jolie? Brad Pitt is suspected of having an affair with the singer

Brad Pitt

According to the British portal The Mirror, the sex symbol of Hollywood could not resist the talent and chic forms of the singer Andra Day. According to insiders, the 57-year-old actor has long been partial to 36-year-old Andre.

“They were flirting backstage,” says an eyewitness. “It could have just been a professional relationship, but some of Brad’s buddies said they would be a great couple.”









Andra Day, who conquered the heart of the sex symbol of Hollywood

Brad Pitt hosted another Academy Awards, while Andra competed for Best Actress for her role in United States vs. Billie Holiday, which highlights public prejudice against people of color. The beauty played the main role of the popular singer Billie Holiday.

do not missBrad Pitt won a trial against Angelina Jolie and received joint custody of children

By the way, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up five years ago, and just the other day it became known that the actor managed to get joint custody of their children through the court. Recall that Jolie accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and wanted to deprive him of parental rights. The court carefully considered all the documents in the case and came to the conclusion that the actor has every right to communicate with children. Angelina, of course, is not happy with this outcome and intends to challenge the court’s decision.

Photo: Legion-Media