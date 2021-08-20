A rare family photo of Gwyneth Paltrow with her mother and daughter appeared on the network

Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

Yesterday, September 27, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her birthday. The famous actress is 47 years old. Apparently, she celebrated the holiday in a narrow circle of relatives and closest friends. Among them was Derek Blasberg, who made a rare shot when all three generations of women in the family were gathered.

Together with Gwyneth, the picture shows her 76-year-old mother Blythe Danner and her 15-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

Today is the birthday of the one in the middle, but let’s congratulate the whole family! Before us are three kind, talented, lovely, wonderful women. And the apple falls not far from the apple tree,

– Derek signed the frame, beating the name of Gwyneth’s daughter from Chris Martin Apple (translated from English as “apple”. – Approx. ed.).

Netizens in the comments joined in the congratulations, and many noted the surprisingly external resemblance of all three women.

Gwyneth herself has not yet had time to share footage from the holiday on her Instagram – perhaps the actress is selecting pictures with her daughter. After all, Apple once scolded her famous mother for posting a photo with her without permission.

Congratulations to Paltrow, of course, and her current husband, 48-year-old Brad Falchuk.

Today is Gwyneth’s birthday, and I’ll just say one thing: she’s the most wonderful person on earth!

– the director and screenwriter wrote on the social network.

Photo from Instagram by Brad Falchuk









We will remind, Gwyneth and Brad got married in September last year. The actress manages to maintain excellent relations with her ex-husband Chris Martin, from whom she also has a 13-year-old son, Moses. For example, as recently it became known, it was Gwyneth who convinced Chris to reconnect with Dakota Johnson, with whom Paltrow is very friendly herself.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck Gwyneth Paltrow with Chris Martin and common children Apple and Moses