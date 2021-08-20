Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner donated $ 1 million to fight coronavirus

Angelina Jolie / Kylie Jenner

44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner have joined a number of celebrities who have decided to provide financial assistance in the fight against coronavirus. The Hollywood actress has donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry, a charity that provides food for low-income children.

As of this week, more than a billion children worldwide are out of school due to coronavirus-related closures. Many children rely on the care and nutrition they receive while in school, including nearly 22 million children in America counting on food support. No Kid Hungry is working hard to help as many children in need as possible,

– explained Jolie.

TV star and beauty empire owner Kylie Jenner also donated a million dollars – she helped medical staff so that they could get all the necessary materials for work. The doctor Tais Aliabadi, who took Kylie’s childbirth two years ago, told about this on her Instagram.

I was speechless, my eyes are full of tears of joy, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude. I made a wish for our brave medical workers to have protective masks, and today my dream has come true. One of my patients, a beautiful angel, just donated one million dollars to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks and other protective equipment. We will pass them on directly to our front line staff as too many masks in hospitals disappear before they reach those who need them first.

– she wrote and thanked Kylie, calling her her hero.

This generous donation will help save many lives. Our world has become a better place with you



– she concluded.









Kylie, in turn, reciprocated the doctor and thanked her and her colleagues for the work and help they are now providing to all patients.

Thank you for all the love and care that you put into everything you do! You are an angel on earth

– answered Jenner.