Angelina Jolie started Instagram. And published in it a letter from an Afghan girl

American actress Angelina Jolie started a page on the social network Instagram. She dedicated her first post to the plight of the people of Afghanistan, which has recently been seized by the radical Taliban *. Jolie published a letter from an Afghan teenage girl who talks about how her life has changed with the rise of the Taliban. In it, she admits that the locals now live in fear and feel powerless again. “Perhaps we will go back to what it was 20 years ago, and again we will not have any rights. The life of all of us is dark, we have all lost our freedom, and we are imprisoned again, ”wrote the young Afghan woman.

In the letter, the girl admitted that she does not believe that the Taliban have changed over the past 20 years, and fears that she will no longer be able to attend classes and also work. “We think that all our dreams are gone,” she said. Jolie said she joined Instagram to share personal stories of the people of Afghanistan. They, according to Jolie, are now losing the ability to communicate on social networks and freely express their thoughts. “I was on the Afghan border two weeks before the 9/11 attacks, and there I met Afghan refugees who had escaped from the Taliban. It was 20 years ago. It is sickening to see how Afghans are once again forced to move because of the fear and uncertainty that gripped their country, ”the actress wrote.





She promised not to turn a blind eye to the fate of the Afghans and to “continue looking for ways to help” them. “I hope you will join me,” added Jolie.

“For decades, watching Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – are treated like a burden is also disgusting. Knowing that if they had the tools and the respect they would do a lot for themselves. To meet so many women and girls who not only wanted to get an education, but also fought for it “ Angelina Jolie actress, UN Goodwill Ambassador