Anne Hathaway broke off her engagement on the same day, what happened in the couple?

Anne Hathaway and Rafaelo Folieri were one of the most beautiful couples in the 2000s. She is a Hollywood star, and he is a rich Italian who doted on his beloved and gave her the most expensive gifts. However, their whirlwind romance ended in an instant, and now Folieri recalls how it really happened.

Anne Hathaway and Rafaello Folieri (Photo: Evan Agostini / Getty Images)

“I was 25 when we met. We spent a lot of happy days together and I thought it would always be like this, ”Folieri admitted in a recent interview with DailyMail. Rafaelo Folieri was arrested in 2008 on fraud charges. According to him, that night, the actress called him from the set, and they discussed how exactly she would get home. “Annie’s last words were, ‘I will love you forever,’ and we ended the conversation. It was at 2 a.m. on June 24, 2008. I was arrested at 6 am. I never spoke to Annie again, ”said the Italian.

Many years later, the businessman admitted that he does not hold a grudge against his ex-lover, however, DailyMail journalists claim that this is not so and the insult is written on his face. "She never wrote to me, did not support me. But I think she made the right decision. It was more important for her to save her own career, "admitted Folieri.









Recall that the couple was together for four years, and the entire secular society was waiting for the official news of the engagement. However, Rafaelo Folieri was accused of embezzling $ 50 million donated to the Foundation for Aid to Catholic Churches, which, by the way, was co-founded by Anne Hathaway herself. Folieri was imprisoned for 4 years, and Hathaway married jewelry designer Adam Schulman in 2012, and she bore him two sons in marriage.