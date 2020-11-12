Anne Hathaway in vintage jewelry

Today the American actress turns 38 years old. We remember one of her last exits, when she was still pregnant with her second son Jack.

At the Museum of Modern Love release party in New York last October, Hathaway wore vintage jewelry. Their total cost is estimated at $ 59,500. The set was so chic and unusual that no one really looked at the actress’s outfit. For example, her collar is in 18k gold with fringes and turquoise beads. It was created by the Marret & Baugrand brand in 1865 and costs $ 24,500.





















The actress’s earrings were also unusual. These are girandole earrings in gold with an openwork pattern, made in 1870 for $ 12,500. She wore a large David Webb ring with a turquoise stone to match the necklace on her finger. It was created in 1965 and is priced at $ 22,500.

All jewelry was provided to the actress by the company Kentshire, which has been reselling vintage jewelry since 1940. By the way, the husband of the actress Adam Shulman himself designs jewelry under the James Banks brand. I wonder if he helps her get ready for the red carpet?