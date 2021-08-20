Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber buy out the company – POPCAKE

On American portals dedicated to the life of the South Korean group BTS, they published allegedly inside information that Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) and Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber) buy out BigHit. That is why the name of the label changed to HYBE. Is it really so or not? Let’s figure it out.

We admit that the names of these performers do figure in the history of the formation of the new HYBE office, however, the American celebs are not going to buy out the entire Asian company. They will only become shareholders. Ari and Justin will receive 53,557 shares each. Also will take part in the carve-up Scooter Brown (Scooter Braun), which has 462,380 shares. The label decided to give the BTS members a gift. Each of the participants will be given 68,385 shares, however, ARMYs believe that the boys have already acquired more shares for their own money during the reorganization of the company. It is known that the names of the American shareholders were exposed Carly Rae Jepsen (Carly Rae Jepsen) and Demi Lovato (Demi Lovato), however, the size of their share in the project is not mentioned.









A little comment on the label change: BigHit management has personally stated that that such a decision was made in connection with the growth of the company and the attraction of a large number of partners.