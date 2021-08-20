Asset manager BlackRock invested $ 400 million in bitcoin miners

It is noteworthy that the organization’s clients show no interest in working with cryptocurrencies.

The largest international investment company BlackRock, which controls $ 9 trillion in assets, has invested $ 400 million in organizations focused on bitcoin mining. Forbes writes about it.

Including, BlackRock invested in the mining company Marathon Digital Holdings. The organization controlled 6.71% of the organization’s shares. Also, 6.61% of the Riot Blockchain miner passed to BlackRock.

The investment is spread across several investment company mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including the iShares Russell 2000 ETF.

BlackRock is not only of interest to players in the cryptocurrency mining industry. The company also invests in other market participants. In particular, earlier BlackRock invested in the largest bitcoin investor – the software manufacturer MicroStrategy.

Recall that at the beginning of 2021, the investment company announced its entry into the cryptocurrency market. BlackRock representatives decided to implement the move by adding bitcoin futures to the number of instruments for their funds.

It is noteworthy that the news about the company’s investment in bitcoin miners was preceded by a statement by its CEO Larry Fink that the organization’s clients are not interested in cryptocurrencies.

BlackRock stock chart and premarket data. Source: MarketWatch

We will remind, earlier in the network there was information about the plans of a large cryptoexchange Coinbase to invest $ 500 million in cryptocurrencies.







