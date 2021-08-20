At 50, she ran up the steps with bags: Julia Roberts told how she managed to become slim again

American actress Julia Roberts surprised fans with a new figure: the star again became slim and thin, although, according to her, she did not go on any diets. Viva writes about it.

Fans drew attention to the figure of the star in early October in London, where Julia appeared in a stylish beige suit.

Fans on social networks said that recently the celebrity has lost a lot of weight and now looks just “Thumbelina”. Soon, Roberts herself told what actually happened.

“I’ve lost so much weight that now I wear a couple of sizes smaller pants! To be honest, I didn’t even aim for this. The filming of the new project “Coming Home” was not easy: I was constantly on my feet, all day running through the stairwells in high heels, carrying huge bags. This activity has replaced cardio training for me “,– she said in an interview with one of the tabloids.









Julia Roberts spoke in more detail about filming her first series in an exclusive interview with FACTS, “I love high heels, but I never learned to walk on them.”

As previously reported by “FACTS”, the American press claims that 50-year-old Julia Roberts is soon preparing to become a mother again. Moreover, she allegedly expects to improve relations with her husband, operator Danny Moder, by increasing the family. The spouse is often jealous of a movie star, and she behaves too demanding and constantly monitors him. On this basis, disagreements arose, which the couple hopes to settle after the birth of their fourth baby.

