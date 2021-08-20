Australian police confiscate $ 6 million in bitcoin

The cryptocurrency was used to pay for drugs.

Police in the Australian state of Victoria seized almost 8.5 million Australian dollars ($ 6 million) in cryptocurrency from drug traffickers. This is the largest seizure of digital assets in the history of the country. Bitcoin was seized from the criminals, according to the local news agency The Age.

“This is the 21st century version of drug trafficking and money laundering, where criminals use technology to harm society,” commented Victoria Police Crime Police Chief Mick Fruen.

The perpetrators were a 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Law enforcement agencies believe that they used the Silk Road darknet marketplace to sell drugs for BTC. It is a popular darknet trading platform that was one of the first to allow purchases in bitcoin.









Silk Road users could purchase illegal goods until the FBI closed the marketplace in 2013. The platform’s sales in two years amounted to about $ 1.2 billion.

Recently, the US government announced that it would pay darknet whistleblowers in cryptocurrency. The Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program offers up to $ 10 million in identifying or locating criminals.

Recall that the head of the bitcoin mixer Helix Larry Harmon pleaded guilty to money laundering. During the work with the darknet marketplace Alpha Bay, the mixer laundered about 354,468 bitcoins.