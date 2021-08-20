Friday, August 20, 2021
    Barefoot Angelina Jolie arranged a photo shoot on the Venetian roof




    The pictures were taken by the famous street artist JR, who is suspected of having a relationship with the actress

    Angelina Jolie, like other Hollywood celebrities, decided to go on a European tour. The actress and director took her children Pax, Shiloh, Zakhara and Knox with her, and also managed to star in a fashion photo shoot. Writes about this Vogue.

    In Venice, Jolie stayed at the Cipriani Hotel on Giudecca Island, with a magnificent view of the Venetian Lagoon and the Doge’s Palace.

    Angelina Jolie, Venice, photoshoot, barefoot Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie on the Venetian roof / Photo: Vogue

    Angelina Jolie, Venice, photoshoot, barefoot Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie / Photo: Vogue

    The actress climbed to the rooftop in Venice in the company of her friend, the French street artist JR.

    Angelina Jolie, Venice, photoshoot, barefoot Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie on the Venetian roof / Photo: Vogue

    Angelina Jolie, Venice, photoshoot, barefoot Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie on the Venetian roof / Photo: Vogue

    The building is located in the city center and overlooks the Cathedral of Santa Maria della Salute. Jolie gave vent to emotions and the photo session turned out to be completely atypical for her.

    For the shooting, the actress chose a long gray hoodie dress Brunello Cucinelli – in it she posed for the cover of the March issue of British Vogue magazine. At the same time, Jolie refused shoes.




    Angelina Jolie, Venice, photoshoot, barefoot Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie and JR (man in white T-shirt and hat)

    Angelina Jolie and JR (man in white T-shirt and hat)

    Angelina Jolie and JR

    Probably the great company was to blame. Jolie and JR are old friends, but now journalists are talking about a closer relationship.

    Angelina Jolie, Venice, photoshoot, barefoot Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie in Venice / All photos: Backgrid

    Angelina Jolie in Venice / All photos: Backgrid

    Angelina Jolie in Venice

    After her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress paused her personal life, none of the rumors about her new boyfriend were confirmed.




