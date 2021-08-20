Barefoot Angelina Jolie arranged a photo shoot on the Venetian roof

The pictures were taken by the famous street artist JR, who is suspected of having a relationship with the actress

Angelina Jolie, like other Hollywood celebrities, decided to go on a European tour. The actress and director took her children Pax, Shiloh, Zakhara and Knox with her, and also managed to star in a fashion photo shoot. Writes about this Vogue.

In Venice, Jolie stayed at the Cipriani Hotel on Giudecca Island, with a magnificent view of the Venetian Lagoon and the Doge’s Palace.

The actress climbed to the rooftop in Venice in the company of her friend, the French street artist JR.

The building is located in the city center and overlooks the Cathedral of Santa Maria della Salute. Jolie gave vent to emotions and the photo session turned out to be completely atypical for her.

For the shooting, the actress chose a long gray hoodie dress Brunello Cucinelli – in it she posed for the cover of the March issue of British Vogue magazine. At the same time, Jolie refused shoes.











Probably the great company was to blame. Jolie and JR are old friends, but now journalists are talking about a closer relationship.

After her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress paused her personal life, none of the rumors about her new boyfriend were confirmed.