Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, adds checks to combat money laundering

Logo Binance displayed at the exhibition booth at the Delta Summit, an official event in Malta on blockchain and digital innovation promoting cryptocurrency in Ta’Kali …

FRANKFURT – Binance , the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday it will immediately add stricter anti-money laundering checks on clients.

In recent months Binance is under pressure from regulators around the world, concerned about the use of cryptocurrency for money laundering and weak consumer protection.









The exchange has withdrawn offers for its products, including related trading and stock-related tokens, and said it wants to improve relations with regulators. The Netherlands’ central bank said on Monday that Binance does not comply with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

Binance stated on its website that users will be required to immediately go through a verification process to access its products and services. Those who have not done so will only be able to cancel funds, withdraw orders and close positions.

Binance by some parameters, it is the largest platform in the world. Its trading volumes in July totaled $ 455 million, almost a third less than a month earlier, amid cooler crypto markets, but still ranks first in the world for crypto traders according to CryptoCompare.

Corporate structure Binance is opaque. Holding company registered in the Cayman Islands in conformity with legal documents of Malaysia and British Securities and Exchange Commission, The Netherlands.