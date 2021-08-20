Friday, August 20, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, adds checks to combat money laundering




    This news was generated by our new employee – the robot Electron. He is just learning to work with text, this process is not fast, and it is not immediately given to our colleague. But he tries and constantly makes progress. Don’t judge him harshly. He works for the future. We are constantly improving the quality of his work as far as possible, so that in the future a real professional in his field will work in our editorial office.

    Logo Binance displayed at the exhibition booth at the Delta Summit, an official event in Malta on blockchain and digital innovation promoting cryptocurrency in Ta’Kali

    FRANKFURT – Binance , the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday it will immediately add stricter anti-money laundering checks on clients.

    In recent months Binance is under pressure from regulators around the world, concerned about the use of cryptocurrency for money laundering and weak consumer protection.




    The exchange has withdrawn offers for its products, including related trading and stock-related tokens, and said it wants to improve relations with regulators. The Netherlands’ central bank said on Monday that Binance does not comply with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

    Binance stated on its website that users will be required to immediately go through a verification process to access its products and services. Those who have not done so will only be able to cancel funds, withdraw orders and close positions.

    Binance by some parameters, it is the largest platform in the world. Its trading volumes in July totaled $ 455 million, almost a third less than a month earlier, amid cooler crypto markets, but still ranks first in the world for crypto traders according to CryptoCompare.

    Corporate structure Binance is opaque. Holding company registered in the Cayman Islands in conformity with legal documents of Malaysia and British Securities and Exchange Commission, The Netherlands.




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us