Binance crypto exchange introduced mandatory verification of users’ identity :: RBC.Crypto

From August 20, new clients of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world will not be able to access the products and services of the trading platform without identity confirmation

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, has notified users of the introduction of mandatory identity verification (know your customer procedures) from August 20. New users of the trading platform will not be able to access deposits, transactions and withdrawals without identity verification. Previously, these opportunities were available to users without going through the KYC procedure.

KYC (know your customer) is a banking and stock exchange regulation term for financial institutions, meaning that they must establish the identity of a customer before conducting a financial transaction.







The status of the accounts of existing users of the crypto exchange who have not yet verified their identity will be changed to “Withdrawal only”. This will allow them to cancel positions, redeem trades, and withdraw funds. The new rules for existing Binance users will be applied in phases from August 20 to September 19. After confirming their identity, clients of the exchange will have full access to all products and services of the platform.

In 2021, the marketplace faced pressure from global financial regulators. On August 13, she announced that some of the company’s products are no longer available to residents of South Korea and Malaysia, in particular, trading pairs with the Korean won (KWN) and Malaysian ringgit (MYR), payment options for those currencies, and P2P applications. Binance explained the changes in work with the requirements of local authorities.

What has changed on the largest crypto exchange in the last month

In July, Binance warned that it would stop trading cryptocurrency derivatives in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives products. The crypto exchange has also become involved in investigations in Thailand, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

