Binance has let all users under KYC

Customer accounts that have not verified their identity are subject to restrictions.

The popular crypto exchange Binance has updated its operating rules. From August 20, 2021, the company will begin to restrict access to products to users who have not passed the KYC verification procedures. Information about the innovation appeared on the Binance blog.

According to the new rules, all Binance users must go through KYC verification procedures. The complex implies confirmation of identity through the provision of documents to the crypto exchange. For example, Russians will be able to verify an account using a passport photo.

Binance account verification instructions:









Users who have not passed the KYC verification procedures will lose access to a number of tools. The system will allow them to perform only some actions, including the cancellation of transactions and the withdrawal of assets. Users will lose the ability to conduct trading operations and replenish the exchange deposit. Previously unverified Binance users could use this functionality in a limited manner.

Representatives of the crypto exchange drew attention to the fact that the transition to work under the new rules is planned for the period from August 20 to September 19, 2021.

The project team explained the changes with the desire to “strengthen the protection of users and provide a secure cryptographic environment for everyone.”

Recall that in 2021, Binance faced pressure from regulators in a number of countries, including the United States. The cryptocurrency exchange came under the gun, among other things, due to the fact that the company does not take the necessary measures to prevent illegal money laundering practices. Amid regulatory pressure, Binance has decided to strengthen its team with dedicated professionals. In parallel, the company began to phase out services and tools that raised questions from regulators.