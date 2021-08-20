Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds joke about their kids’ school future

Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, are known for their sense of humor – they regularly make fun of each other on social networks, and this time the stellar parents decided to mock the time when their children go to school. In her story, the actress posted a selfie in which she and Ryan make funny faces in painted masks.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

They don’t have to embarrass us in high school at all

– the actress signed the photo.

Recall that Lively and Reynolds are raising three children – five-year-old James, three-year-old Ines and nine-month-old Betty. The couple has not officially mentioned the name of the youngest daughter, but fans are sure that the baby is called that way. In their opinion, the name was declassified by Taylor Swift in her new album. In the composition called Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned. This is the name of the other two daughters Ryan and Blake, and Betty is the third heroine of the song.

By the way, it was the girls who decorated the masks for their parents – in the story, Blake also showed a set for creativity, which includes the masks themselves, markers and stencils. It seems that the family is not bored at all at home and is having fun.

This March, Ryan and Blake also donated $ 1 million to foundations that help low-income people with food. Reynolds then noted that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including general quarantines and the closure of a number of industries, have particularly negatively impacted the lives of low-income families and the elderly.









However, speaking of charity, Reynolds found a reason to joke: in his post on Instagram, he then played out his playful feud with actor Hugh Jackman.

Take care of yourself. Remain optimistic. Call someone who is isolated and may need support. (Hugh Jackman’s number is 1-555-HUGH.)

Ryan wrote.