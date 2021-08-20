Cameron Diaz launched herself – Express newspaper

Have you seen what one of the main beauties of Hollywood looks like now? We were very surprised!

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

On Thursday, August 30, actress and model Cameron Diaz celebrates her birthday. Hollywood star turns 46!

How do you remember Diaz? A sexy blonde with long legs and a crisp white smile? Now Cameron is not the same … And it’s not about age. Well, what is 46 years for such a woman? .. The flourishing of beauty! But the actress looks, to put it mildly, unkempt …

Cameron was remembered by the audience after the movie “The Mask”, in which she played the incomparable Tina Carlisle. The first work brought Diaz fame, recognition, money and the title of sexy beauty …

The actress defended the status of a beauty in every new film … For example, in the film “The Wedding of the Best Friend”, the famous blonde won the battle for the heart of a man from the beautiful Julia Roberts.

Well, the role of Natalie Cook in Charlie’s Angels dispelled all doubts. Cameron began to be considered one of the main beauties of Hollywood.

Moreover, the famous blonde could boast not only platinum hair color and a beautiful smile, but also a stunning figure!

And then there was “A Very Bad Teacher” … A depraved teacher who dreams of enlarging her breasts, Cameron played when she was 39 … And in appearance she could be given a maximum of 25 years!

In Another Woman, we see the new Diaz. She is 42, but she is beautiful: chic figure, gorgeous hair and fantastic style.









Then Diaz decided on a daring experiment and played in the comedy “Home Video: Adults Only”. For the role, Cameron was completely naked … And I must admit that she really has nothing to be ashamed of.

A year later, the Hollywood star got married. The actress’s husband is Benji Madden, guitarist and backing vocalist of Good Charlotte.

In marriage, Diaz launched herself … In the photos that she has been sharing with subscribers on Instagram lately, she does not have a manicure, the actress practically does not style her hair and wears old stretched sweaters.

In general, Cameron is disappointing …





In pictures without Photoshop, the actress looks tired. Wrinkles became very visible on the face.







READ ALSO:

Divorces, infidelities, weddings: the loudest scandals of the summer 2018

Which celebrity became a parent thanks to IVF?

Supermoms: the stars who returned to work right after giving birth