Cardano (ADA) soars 16% amid news

Cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) rose 16% on Thursday and is approaching record highs in mid-May of around $ 2.46.

Since early August, the third cryptocurrency has jumped 82%.

Just a week ago, Cardano burst into third place in terms of capitalization, displacing Tether (USDT) and Binance Coin. But the cryptocurrency does not want to stop and after several days of correction, it again showed shock growth rates.

Late last week, the launch date for smart contracts on the mainnet was announced as part of the Alonzo update. It will take place on September 12 and will allow the deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Alonzo is split into three phases, and only at the very end will the network roll out updates to the mainnet.

On Thursday, it became known that the Cardano blockchain will receive support for an algorithmic stablecoin operating on the principle of an autonomous bank.









The algorithmic stablecoin djed will become available for use on the Cardano network as the Alonzo update rolls out, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the developer of Cardano, announced, beincrypto writes.

In general, djed repeats the basic idea of ​​other stablecoins, but the key difference is the algorithmic principle of management. The coin can also work with any fiat currency, IOHK notes. Moreover, algorithmic control allows you to narrow down fluctuations in the exchange rate and avoid volatility, like in USDT.

Cardano is now a hit with Wall Street investors. According to CoinShares, which has calculated the reallocation of crypto funds, American investors have been actively investing in the ADA token last week. In terms of investment volume for the week, Cardano overtook not only ether, but even bitcoin.

About 40% of crypto investors in Singapore also invested in the Cardano token. This is the conclusion reached by the Gemini crypto exchange after conducting a survey in the local market.

Convenient calculation of swaps, commissions, margins and much more? Yes! Trader’s calculators are here.



FxTeam analytics in Telegram – read news and analytics first!