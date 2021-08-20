Cardano Jumps 21% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano Jumps 21%



Investing.com – Crypto was traded at $ 2.526389 by 01:31 PM (10:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 20.70% on the day. This was the largest increase in the exchange rate since May 20.

The move upward pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 80.873197B, or 3.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its peak, the market cap of the Cardano cryptocurrency was $ 78.372926B.

Cardano has traded in a daily range of $ 2.373365 to $ 2.549608 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, gaining-pct. The volume of the Cardano cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours was $ 10.443722B or 9.22% of the total cryptocurrency volume. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.5496 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, the Cardano cryptocurrency is still below 0.91% of its $ 2.55 peak, which was reached on August 20.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency is trading at $ 47.254.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% on the day.

It was trading at $ 3,216.00 on the Investing.com Index, which saw gains of 7.75%.

The market cap of Bitcoin is $ 886.944595B or 43.49% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, while Ethereum cryptocurrency market cap is $ 376.403593B or 18.46% of the total cryptocurrency capitalization.







