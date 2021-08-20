Cardano Price Reaches All-Time High, Overtaking Binance Coin As The Third Most Valuable Cryptocurrency | Blockchain24

Cardano (ADA), the proprietary cryptocurrency that powers the public blockchain of Charles Hoskinson, has hit new all-time highs and surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) in total market capitalization.

According to provider Messari, ADA has a market cap of $ 80.7 billion at time of publication, compared to $ 72.1 billion for Binance Coin (BNB).

According to CoinMarketCap, the ADA price is up a staggering 19% on the day and has continued to move since Thursday, when it was close to setting new highs. The cryptocurrency has plummeted in recent weeks and is up 150% from its July 21 low of $ 1.

The ADA is currently changing hands at around $ 2.49 after hitting an all-time high of $ 2.55 during Asian trading hours.

Strong daily buying levels – the highs since late May – are in line with price action on the upward path, signaling demand for strength and confidence in the ADA trend.









It looks like the Alonzo upgrade is having a significant impact on investor sentiment. The update aims to expand the functionality of smart contracts and address what critics have called one of the network’s most egregious flaws.

The update is slated for October 1, although some speculate that it will be delayed and released at a later date.

Cardano went through several stages of development, including the Byron main phase and the Shelley decentralized phase, in which staking delegation was introduced. According to Cardano’s roadmap, smart contracts will be launched when the project enters its third era, Goguen.

Cardano (ADA) was founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson in 2017 and aims to compete directly with Ethereum and other decentralized application platforms, positioning itself as a more scalable, secure, and efficient alternative.