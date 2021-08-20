Disney is working on a sequel to “Cruella” – Gazeta.Ru

Disney, the creator of Cruella de Ville’s character, has begun development of a sequel starring Emma Stone. It is reported by The hollywood reporter…

It is noted that the director of “Cruella” Craig Gillespie, screenwriter Tony McNamara and starring Emma Stone will return to the filming of the second part of the film.

The first part of the film was released on May 28 simultaneously in cinemas and on the Disney + service. The film grossed $ 48.5 million worldwide and received positive reviews for portraying the 1970s punk rock aesthetic.

Was previously published trailer for the first part of the film. In the video, Emma Stone, as the legendary villain, drives a car and a bike and confronts the Dalmatian dogs and their protectors. The 101 Dalmatians prequel also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Strong.

Earlier it was reported that the previous trailer for “Cruella” in the first day after publication scored 71 million views on different platforms. The trailer for the 101 Dalmatians prequel managed to overtake the daily results of the trailers Maleficent: Lady of Darkness (61.7 million) and Aladdin (60.8 million).