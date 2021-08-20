Friday, August 20, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Disney is working on a sequel to “Cruella” – Gazeta.Ru







    close




    100%



    Disney, the creator of Cruella de Ville’s character, has begun development of a sequel starring Emma Stone. It is reported by The hollywood reporter

    It is noted that the director of “Cruella” Craig Gillespie, screenwriter Tony McNamara and starring Emma Stone will return to the filming of the second part of the film.

    The first part of the film was released on May 28 simultaneously in cinemas and on the Disney + service. The film grossed $ 48.5 million worldwide and received positive reviews for portraying the 1970s punk rock aesthetic.

    Was previously published trailer for the first part of the film. In the video, Emma Stone, as the legendary villain, drives a car and a bike and confronts the Dalmatian dogs and their protectors. The 101 Dalmatians prequel also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Strong.

    Earlier it was reported that the previous trailer for “Cruella” in the first day after publication scored 71 million views on different platforms. The trailer for the 101 Dalmatians prequel managed to overtake the daily results of the trailers Maleficent: Lady of Darkness (61.7 million) and Aladdin (60.8 million).




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us