Elderberry scent and favorite candles of Kim Kardashian: beauty novelties of the week :: Beauty :: RBK Style

111SKIN ampoule concentrates appeared in the beauty centers of Aldo Coppola

The Clarity Concentrate, 111SKIN (Aldo Coppola) © press service

The five programs developed by Dr. Yannis Alexandridis solve different problems. So, The Y Theorem Concentrate based on NAC Y2, a cell-regenerating ingredient, it aims to regenerate, nourish and strengthen the skin. The Firming Concentrate with an anti-age effect, tightens the skin and contributes to the formation and strengthening of the contour. For problem skin developed The clarity concentrate based on colloidal silver and microalgae extract. Ampoules The radiance concentrate thanks to the acids in the composition, they return a healthy glow to dull and tired skin, and a moisturizing concentrate The Hydration Concentrate prevents moisture loss with a cocktail of active ingredients to treat dehydrated and dry skin.

Each course is designed for a week.

La Mer launches Hydrating Emulsion

© press service

The new La Mer Moisturizing Emulsion is formulated with nourishing algae extracts containing calcium, vitamins A, C, D and E, zinc, iodine, magnesium and iron; soy, rich in fatty acids, phytonutrients and protein; lime tree concentrate, which neutralizes free radicals and normalizes pH balance, as well as the proprietary elixir Miracle Broth, which renews cells.

The light texture of the product, reminiscent of milk, is quickly absorbed and fills the skin with energy, nourishes, moisturizes, strengthens it and restores its natural radiance.

Jo Malone Londone has released a limited collection The Marmalade

The new summer line includes five fragrances inspired by the warm sun and English gardens. Composition Tangy Rhubarb opens with a tart note of wild rhubarb, shaded by an accord of cedar and juicy orange. Delicate pink rose petals, as if frozen in sweet jelly, are heard in a floral scent Rose Blush. They are replaced by fresh basil and juicy lychee, which envelop the notes of white musk.

© press service

Composition Orange peel reminiscent of homemade orange peel and sugar syrup jam, which slowly simmer on the stove, tempting with a bittersweet aroma. Shades of rhubarb give it a fresh and extraordinary sillage. Light Elderflower Cordial smells like fresh elderberry plucked from a hedge on a sunny morning. Its powdery notes harmoniously sound together with tart gooseberries and hawthorns.

A handful of juicy blackberries are hidden in a bottle Blackberry & Bay. The berry notes are generously flavored with bay leaves.

The limited edition extracts were sourced from one of the leading berry processing facilities in Blairgowie, Scotland. This made it possible to fully convey the astringency of rhubarb and the juiciness of blackberries.

The shape of the bottles is inspired by the design of vintage jam jars.

Uriage introduced Roselyan CC cream SPF50 + for sensitive skin

Specialists from the Uriage dermatology laboratory have created a comprehensive product aimed at combating various types of redness that occurs due to problems in the work of blood vessels. To strengthen the walls of blood vessels, regulate the activity of the enzyme kallikrein and improve the appearance of the skin, the Roselyan line was developed, which was supplemented with a new product – a CC-tonal cream with a healing effect.

© press service

It contains: Cerasterol 2 ° F (a complex of ceramides and phytosterols) to restore the extracellular matrix; complex TLR2 Regul, which reduces inflammation; ginseng extract to strengthen the walls of blood vessels; UV filters with a very high protection factor; masking mineral pigments, as well as Uriage thermal water, which strengthens the skin barrier, protects it from oxidative stress and preserves cell membranes.

The Voluspa candle with the Coconut Papaya scent and the Chando diffuser with the Green Amethyst Love composition appeared in the Candlesbox

The Candlesbox team has released two fragrant summer novelties. The first is the Coconut Papaya candle, which smells of creamy vanilla, sweet coconut, juicy papaya and delicate mango flowers. This tropical scent will create a relaxing atmosphere in Bali or Maldives in your home.

© press service

Californian brand Voluspa is very popular with celebrities, for example, Kim Kardashian ordered candles from them for one of her weddings as gifts to guests.

The second novelty is the Green Amethyst Love diffuser from the young Chinese brand Chando. The peculiarity of the brand is the vintage style of the bottle and decorative flowers made of porous ceramics, which perfectly absorb liquid, giving an aroma to the space.









© press service

The citrus composition Green Amethyst Love is based on lemon, mandarin and bitter orange blossom. Green tea notes muffle bright citrus notes, while musk and jasmine add sensuality to the scent.

The Ritz-Carlton’s spa has a Swiss cosmetics space Valmont

In light-colored rooms, Valmont specialists offer massage techniques and treatments using innovative means. For example, “Source of Moisture” and “Crystal Radiance” are intended for facial skin care. The main bestseller of the brand – the Prime Renewing Pack mask will also help.

© press service

Guests at The Ritz-Carlton Spa can also choose from holistic full-body rituals such as Alpine Vitality, Pinnacle of Slim, or Body Energy.

Clinic of aesthetic cosmetology Remedy Lab introduced discounts in honor of its birthday

On July 29 and 30, at the clinic on Nikitsky Boulevard, 15, a 15% discount will be available for new and regular patients. Several important developments have taken place at Remedy Lab over the past year. “We have adapted to the new conditions, expanded the service, so that patients without leaving the clinic can take tests (KDL or Bioniq), buy the necessary medicines or dietary supplements in our pharmacy,” comments Suzanna Musaeva, the owner of the clinic. “We have focused on a more holistic and versatile approach to maintaining beauty and healthier lifestyles and introduced new wellness services, including thalassotherapy.”

© press service

The team is also joined by spa therapists and masseurs Anastasia Kubasova and Rostislav Semenov, who do not only massages, but also a variety of body treatments: “endosphere”, “endosphere plus”, Thalasso Bretagne wraps, Kerstin Florian.

“In addition, we have introduced new facial treatments Obagi and Italian all-season peels Aesthetical, as well as new products from famous brands Augustinus Bader, Joelle Ciocco and Nescens for home care,” notes Susanna Musaeva.

The third beauty studio Face time has opened in Moscow

The “Residence on Vsevolozhsky” (metro Kropotkinskaya, Vsevolozhsky lane, 5) has a new space called Face time. Here are the author’s express programs without injections and aggressive procedures. Masters use in their work products from the brands SkinCeuticals, Zein Obagi, Alex Cosmetic, Ultraceuticals, La Sincere.

© press service

You can add peeling, cryo-rejuvenation with the Filorga apparatus, myostimulation with the Pure Lift apparatus, ultrasonic cleaning by Dr. Fresco Zeus. In addition, you can do makeup, styling on dry hair, eyebrow shaping and coloring.

A nice bonus: every day, on a private veranda in the courtyard, from 10:00 to 12:00, customers are treated to breakfast, and after 20:00 – a glass of wine.

Face Class handicraft network specialists have developed three new procedures

All procedures of the Face Class space (TC “Metropolis”, Leningradskoe highway, 16A, p. 4; TC “Oceania”, Kutuzovsky prospect, 57) are aimed at increasing the elasticity of facial muscles, improving and rejuvenating the skin structure, forming a clear oval and activation of natural tissue nutrition. The network specialists have prepared three new items. Tape it easy is designed to relax the muscles of the face as much as possible and relieve spasms caused by stress. During the procedure, the kinesio taping technique is used, which removes the clamps and normalizes blood circulation. The beautician applies tapes to the face, and then works with the muscles of the neck-collar zone, activating the lymph flow and relieving tension.

© press service

Procedure Selfie queen combines a product based on five peptides and collagen, which, together with a sculptural-plastic massage of the face and neck-collar zone, give a noticeable rejuvenating effect: the skin looks rested, taut and radiant. For the procedure Forget me not bioaminofilaments are used, which improve cellular activity, and polyglutamic acid, which is capable of retaining moisture 5 thousand times its own weight. In combination with deep cleansing and anti-aging cream, the procedure restores youthfulness and a healthy look to the skin.