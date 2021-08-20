Ethereum grows only on speculation of institutions – Santiment

The price rally of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, is not confirmed by trading volumes and leads to alarming thoughts, analysts say

Ethereum (ETH) price continues to rise, perhaps only thanks to institutions. This opinion was expressed by analysts at Santiment. After reviewing several on-chain indicators, experts concluded that the current rally in ETH is not due to retail investors.

Go through BeInCrypto poll and share your opinion on the development of the cryptocurrency industry in Russia

For example, there is a growing correlation between trading volumes and ETH prices in the market. It can be seen above that despite the rise in the price of an asset, its volumes continue to fall. Such a difference may soon lead to a correction of the cryptocurrency, according to Santiment.

However, analysts do not expect a strong collapse. ETH is likely to stop on its way to the $ 2,800 support, which will be the starting point for a resumption of the uptrend.

Read also: Ethereum throughput grows 9% after London

The Ethereum network is not growing, even though the asset price has risen, and this is another bad sign, they are confident in Santiment. As seen below, since mid-July, the network has remained almost stationary even despite the ETH rally.









This, according to experts, may indicate that retail investors are not confident in the reliability of the upward trend. In this case, the main sponsors of the current rally are solely institutions.

Active addresses also froze. Despite the price rebound from ~ $ 1780 to $ 3200, the number of active addresses remained in the same range all the time, which confirms the sluggish on-chain activity in the Ethereum network.

Earlier it was reported that the volumes of Ethereum on crypto exchanges fell to record lows. In addition to this, ETH hodlers have already invested 7 million ETH (~ $ 22.4 billion) in staking on ETH 2.0. Read about what caused the stable withdrawal of ETH from crypto-exchanges in the material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

The price of ETH in the ETH / USDT pair at the time of writing is $ 3209. Market capitalization rose to $ 376.5 billion.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments and join the discussion in our Telegram channel.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.