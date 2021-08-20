Ethereum miners figured out how to increase profits at the expense of buyers

The hard fork deprived miners of about 20% of commission income and forced them to artificially inflate transaction prices.

After the upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain, miners compensate for the losses by forcing overpaying cryptocurrency buyers. Focus figured out what turned out to be the “London hard fork” and what awaits market participants.

A hard fork is the introduction of a new rule into a blockchain system, which is accompanied by a change in software, code and algorithms. On August 5, 2021, such an update affected block # 12965000 in the main Ethereum network and brought the blockchain one step closer to the transition to protocol 2.0. In total, the developers introduced 5 proposals for improvement: 1559, 3554, 3529, 3198 and 3541. The most significant change was EIP-1559 – it reworked the rules for the formation and payment of commissions to miners for transactions, and at the same time, reduced the inflation rate.

Large mining pools (farm consolidation) began preparing for a hard fork back in early 2021. One of the ways to compensate for the losses was the Miner Extractable Value solution, MEV (extractable value of the miner) – making a profit when accessing the list of unconfirmed transactions. Thus, the miner can add, remove or change the order of transactions in blocks, forcing users to buy assets more expensively.



Paradigm Research analysts called MEV an “invisible tax” that miners impose to increase profits at the expense of buyers. For example, they can give their transactions a higher priority, causing artificially inflated prices, and profit from each such transaction. With the help of such schemes, miners earn thousands of dollars a day, in fact, taking them away from investors. There is nothing decentralized aggregators can do about this yet, but CowSwap is already testing security mechanisms.









This spring, the Ethermine mining pool, owned by the Austrian company BitFly and controlling about 20% of Ethereum’s hashrate, switched to MEV. 80% of the profits from it are distributed among the participants. Other pools have followed suit, such as the 2Miners pool. According to Forklog, citing independent analysts, in April 2021, up to 30% of Ethereum blocks contained MEV-related transactions.

The Ethereum network is used to transfer “ether” (ETH) from wallet to wallet, create programs and add them to the blockchain, and ensure the operation of smart contracts (programs for transferring funds). For each such operation, the user must pay a commission – Gas (gas) in an amount proportional to the cost of energy required to complete the transaction.

Before the hard fork, users could increase the commission rate so that miners process the transaction faster – such bonuses brought them 10% -20% additional income. After the update, there was a “base fee” (basefee) – the minimum fee that allows you to include an operation in a block. As a result, the entire base commission is burned, and earners can only count on a small “tip” set by the user to increase the priority. According to the WatchtheBurn.com service, such bonuses are 10% -100% of the initial fee (on average, about 20%).



As the WhatToMine service shows, before the update, a mining farm with a hash rate of 90 Mh / s mined 0.002569 ETH per day (excluding electricity costs), and after a hard fork – up to 0.00209 ETH per day. Thus, the miners lost about 18% of their income in the first few days, although now they earn about the same as before, thanks to the growth of the rate.

