Fans have declassified the name of the youngest daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds









Folklore, the eighth studio album by American country singer Taylor Swift, was released yesterday and immediately took off in the charts and became one of the most talked about premieres this summer.

“Most of what I had planned for this summer did not come true, but something happened that I had not planned. My eighth studio album, ”the singer announced a new disc, which included 16 tracks.

Beyond the unplanned release, fan interest is fueled by the fact that there is a hidden meaning in several of the songs. So, for example, especially for Folklore, Taylor came up with several stories and characters that wander from one song to another. “I have three songs that describe a teenage love triangle, and I give the opportunity to look at it from three sides,” says the singer herself.







Attentive listeners drew attention to another interesting fact. In the composition called Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned. This is the name of the daughters Ryan and Blake. Betty is the third character in the song. After the release of the track, Swift fans suggested that this is how the youngest daughter of Reynolds and Lively, who was born at the end of 2019 and about whom we know practically nothing, might be called. People magazine journalists managed to confirm this information by contacting representatives of the couple. So now we know the names of all three of Ryan and Blake’s children.







