Fashion digest: from the lawsuit against Kendall Jenner to the history of the iconic Britney Spears outfit

Even in a pandemic, the news does not end – the next week in the fashion world was not without events. Today we tell you why the court ordered Kendall Jenner to pay 90 thousand dollars, what accessory was released by the singer Lizzo and what fashionable surprises the Mumiy Troll group has prepared for their fans. Read about this and more in our digest.

1.The Mumiy Troll Group announced a competition in support of emerging artists and designers

The Mumiy Troll group has joined forces with the textile design studio Solstudio Textile Design (they are known primarily for the creation of author’s prints, including for the Radical Chic brand), in order to support young fashion designers and artists in these difficult times and help them draw attention to their creativity.

Adult citizens of Russia and the CIS countries can try their hand at the Vladivostok-3000 and Other Rare Earths competition and send to the jury, which, of course, included Ilya Lagutenko himself, from one to three drawings inspired by the creativity of the “sea” group itself country.

You can get inspired by songs, clips, album covers: the craziest and most paradoxical ideas await, the main thing is not to restrain your flight of imagination. Acceptance of applications has already started – you can send your work to the site until June 20, and already on June 30 the results will be summed up.

The winner will have a trip to Vladivostok for the V-Rox festival in May 2021 – Lagutenko himself selects young and promising musicians from all over the world for the line-up, and besides concerts, the audience will always enjoy interesting exhibitions, performances and even culinary master classes. The second prize of the competition is a professional internship at the Solstudio Textile Design studio, and the third prize is an edition of the author’s T-shirts with the winning design. Go for it!

2.Kendall Jenner to pay $ 90,000 fine for advertising failed Fyre festival

Model Kendall Jenner was able to settle a lawsuit regarding her support for the Fyre Festival in 2017.

Recall that the organizers of the event promised the audience luxury conditions and top stars, the ticket price was $ 1,500, but as a result, people who arrived in the Bahamas found an uncomfortable area, and there was no talk about performances at all.

Kendall advertised this festival on her Instagram and even announced that Kanye West would perform there. After the outbreak of the scandal, the post was deleted.

In August 2019, Jenner was sued by Gregory Messer, who is engaged in returning money to investors who have lost funds by investing in the festival. In addition to Kendall, lawsuits were also brought against Emily Ratzkowski, Pusha T, Migos and others. The court also found that the model received $ 275,000 for advertising the festival, but the post was not properly marked, which is also a violation.

In the end, Jenner agreed to pay 90 thousand to settle the legal dispute. Well, it still remained in positive territory.

3.Lizzo has released a collection of glasses

Just in time for the summer, singer Lizzo released a collection of sunglasses in conjunction with the Australian brand Quay.

The start of sales (the price for a pair starts at $ 55) was combined with a charity event: by buying one pair by May 25, you can get the second for free, and from each order the brand will donate funds for at least one hundred free meals, which Feeding America distributes to those in need. In a statement, the brand plans to donate one million meals with Lizzo.









4.Kim Kardashian released masks – they were sold out in 30 minutes

The fact that Kim Kardashian can turn any thing into a hit of sales has long been known. Now she has proven this with the example of masks. Her lingerie and homewear brand, Skims, has released masks in five different shades to match skin tones.

At the same time, Kim donated 10 thousand masks to charities. Well, the rest was immediately sold out by fans – a set of 4 masks was sold for $ 25.

The soldier came literally in half an hour, and even Kardashian herself was not ready for such a development of events. She has already expressed her regret that not everyone had time to purchase the masks, and promised that a new batch will be available next week. In order not to be left with anything this time, however, it is recommended to sign up for a waiting list.

5.Fashion reading: how Britney Spears’ iconic latex catsuit was invented

Britney Spears’ album Ooops! … I Did It Again was celebrated not so long ago. And the main hit of the record was, of course, the song of the same name – the popularity was also promoted by the bright video, which became truly cult in pop culture.

In honor of the anniversary, American Vogue spoke with the stylist of the video, Esti Stanley, and recalled the history of the creation of the legendary image.