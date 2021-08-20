Former SEC official warned Ripple about the risk of XRP recognition as a security

Former Director of Corporate Finance SEC William Hinman said he had warned Ripple about the risk of XRP being recognized as a security. This is evidenced by the transcript of the court session.

He recommended that the company stop selling tokens in order to comply with the regulator’s requirements.

“Their [Ripple] wondered if there was a way to restructure [деятельность компании]to bring it in line with securities laws. The first thing I told them was that you continue to offer XRP without any of the restrictions that apply to securities. If you want to bring your business in line with the law, you need to stop doing it, and they understood me, ”Hinman said.

Lawyer Jeremy Hogan noted that the released transcript of Hinman’s testimony contains only those excerpts that the SEC has chosen. Of the 500 pages, only 90 became public, while some of the witness’s remarks were smeared.

Hogan studied Hinman’s testimony and highlighted two main points. First, the witness first discussed possible compliance options in 2020 with Ripple representatives.

Only then did he notify the company’s executives and lawyers that they were breaking the law. By this time, the SEC was already investigating the organization – a lawsuit was filed against it in December 2020.

According to Hogan, this information plays into the hands of Ripple, which claims that the regulator did not inform the company in time about a potential violation of the law. He stressed that the argument applies exclusively to the period from January to December 2020.

Second, the attorney saw a controversy in the testimony of a witness when asked about the SEC’s policy with regard to the ownership of securities by employees of the department. The latter cannot buy assets related to the regulator’s investigations. Moreover, any transaction of an employee with securities must be pre-approved.

A Ripple spokesperson asked Hinman if this rule applied to digital assets prior to 2018. The witness hesitated for a while and then answered “no”.

“Until 2018, the SEC did not consider digital assets to be securities with regard to the ethics of its employees. […] And that’s good for Ripple in terms of its fair notice protection strategy from 2013 to 2018, ”concluded Hogan.

Hinman is a witness for the defendants. The SEC tried to appeal his summons to court, but this appeal was rejected.

Earlier, human rights activists of the Empower Oversight organization saw a conflict of interest in the actions of the former employee of the regulator.

The litigation between Ripple and the SEC continues to gain traction. Last week, the agency filed a petition with the court asking for access to “terabytes” of messages from company employees in Slack.









On August 16, Ripple attempted to challenge the Commission’s claim. In a petition to Judge Sarah Netburn, the company called the regulator’s request “burdensome and highly disproportionate.”

#XRPCommunity #SECGOV v. #Ripple #XRP Ripple has filed it’s Opposition to the SEC’s Motion to Compel Ripple to search for and produce relevant Slack communications.https: //t.co/IPCQFMCKmW – James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) August 16, 2021

“Other courts, which have considered similar requests for disclosure of their Slack data, have ruled that the disclosure of such information is extremely burdensome and costly. In cases where the party submitting the petition has already received a significant amount of data, they have rejected the relevant requests, “- said in the petition Ripple.

In response, the SEC noted that until July 30, 2021, Ripple did not try to challenge this claim. Moreover, the company has previously admitted that some of the messages are relevant to the case.

In the SEC’s view, the complexity of the disclosure process “should not pose a problem in this case,” as the Commission does not set a strict time frame for defendants.

“In general, there are no real prospects that the parties will fully settle this case within a few months,” the ministry concluded.

Recall that, as part of the proceedings with the SEC, Brad Garlinghouse’s company also requested documents from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

