Gorillaz put together singles from their web series

The transformer album, which grew out of the Gorillaz web series, Lucidvox took folk motifs to a new level and Ariana Grande won the presidency: Gazeta.Ru presents the traditional playlist of the week.

Gorillaz – “Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez”

Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz supergroup has brought together the singles released as part of a long-running web project, giving the resulting album the title “Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.” The release begins with a recitative from Robert Smith from The Cure, except for him, here you can hear Beck, Schoolboy Q, ST. Vincent, the duo of Elton John and rapper 6lack, the group Slaves and rapper Slowthai, and that’s not all, as they say! Gorillaz traditionally balance on the edge of trip-hop, funk, soul and a progressive sound that goes back to the nostalgic 2000s. We can only guess how Damon Albarn, who long ago left all competitors in Britpop in the distant past, has managed for 30 years not to lose relevance and embody the crossroads of all the roads of modern music (albeit always with a recognizable British direction of movement).

Listen to Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez – Gorillaz on Yandex.Music

Lucidvox – “We are”

The creative will of the Lucidvox group has performed two serious miracles. First, relying on folklore tradition, the quartet was able to break the sexist framework of the modern domestic scene, where, under the pretext of the same “tradition,” women have always been given the right only to emotionally perceive the world through the prism of patriarchal relations. Girls with combat (but without unnecessary movements) regained the ability to speak on social, traumatic and bodily topics (domestic violence, loss of loved ones, childbirth-related experiences) and subject the reality around them to rational and critical analysis. Moreover, both at the level of hitting lyrics and in a combination of folk motives with an urbanistic non-genre sound, whose roots go back to the electric sparks of kraut rock, stoner, shoegaze, psychedelics, etc.

And secondly, their desire to diversify folk-colored ethnicity with Middle Eastern and Asian motives inspires hope for the liberation of Russian culture from the shackles of great-power chauvinism and xenophobia, whose “Amok” myself.

Read about how Lucidvox refuted the stereotype about the lack of demand for musicians from Russia abroad and made them heard – read in interview with Gazeta.Ru with the members of the group.

Listen We are – Lucidvox on Yandex.Music

Ariana Grande – Positions

“Heaven sent you to me, // I just hope I don’t repeat history,” sings Ariana Grande to the beat, strings and crackling of cicadas in the single “Positions” from the upcoming album of the same name. Despite the occasional flashing talk about the ideal moment for creative rebirth, the new song rather speaks of the presence of the potential of the style already found for it for further development. The video for the new composition, where she appears in the presidential chair and decides questions of state importance, also speaks about the confidence that the singer feels. All this rhymes with her personal problems, finding a key to which is sometimes as difficult as resolving seething social conflicts.

HER – “Damage”

The new video was presented by the Grammy award favorite of the last two years HER In the video for the song “Damage” she appears with her musicians in the space of the Roxie Theater – the last Broadway theater, which was built in 1931 in Los Angeles. Its stylish, but abandoned and already flown under the breath of devastation and time, interior space without unnecessary exaltation emphasizes the feeling of loss and lost love, about which 23-year-old Gabriella Wilson sings.

clipping. – “Visions of Bodies Being Burned”

The clipping trio, working at the intersection of industrial hip-hop, horror and noise experiments, holds the bar that it managed to hit on last year’s album, and, according to many listeners, raises it even higher. Avoiding overt shock to their Death Grips peers, David Diggs, Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson talk about what is happening here and now, knocking sweat out of the listener, and open up disturbing pools of consciousness of their listeners, which they might not have suspected.









Listen to Visions of Bodies Being Burned – clipping. on Yandex.Music

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – “Automation”

If three years ago it was normal to come across the news that “the Australians King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released their fourth album in a year,” then in the harsh 2020, fans of the violent sextet have to be content with only the fourth single in almost 11 months. The new composition “Automation” is woven from the familiar fibers of Eastern and Western production – Anatolian rock, garage and psychedelic.

tricot – “10”

Japanese mate-rock band tricot has presented a new album with the modest title “10”. Fans noted that the girls somewhat lightened their sound, which allows listeners who are not used to loud riffs to appreciate the play of the masterfully designed texture of the sound of their instruments. More die-hard rockers will be able to open their hearts to tunes that seem to have been taken from the j-pop soundtracks of an unreleased anime.

Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You

On Bruce Springsteen’s new album, trains are burning, red rivers are flowing, stars are drowning in black skies, guitars are crying and even crying. The singer of the era that is leaving before our eyes, who is only three years younger than the current president of the United States, which he hates, continues to prove that the real spirit of the fighter is timeless. Springsteen plays one song after another that perfectly reflects modernity (“There is a cop around the corner of Janey’s house / who checks her every night / And her skin turns pale when she hears the siren sound outside”), but make it clear that they have a charge sense of timeless meaning.

Listen to Letter To You – Bruce Springsteen on Yandex.Music

Bootsy Collins – “The Power of the One”

Another veteran, the founding father of pi-funk Bootsy Collins, bass-guitarist of the Funkadelic / Parliament project, without which it is simply impossible to imagine modern music, is aiming at the endless depth of space. Like the new releases of funk patriarch George Clinton, this album is replete with an endless string of guests (among whom, of course, there was a place for Snoop Dogg). playful bass.

Listen to The Power of the One – Bootsy Collins on Yandex.Music

Ali Shahid Muhammad, Adrian Young, Azymuth – “Jazz is Dead 004”

“A Tribe Called Quest” beatmaker Ali Shahid Muhammad and his partner Adrian Young continue their series of “Jazz is Dead” releases. In the fourth episode, they again entered the territory of Brazilian music of the 70s and attracted the Brazilian jazz-funk legends Azymuth to their exercises in the sound. The result is a warm album that will bring you back to summer days in no time at a time when you turn on the first track and close your eyes.

Listen to Jazz Is Dead 004 – Azymuth on Yandex.Music

Gromyka – “20,000 years under water”

The vocal and instrumental ensemble “Gromyka” presented a new album “20,000 years under water”, firmly occupying the cozy niche of sotsart with a human face somewhere between the synth-rock “Mares and corpse-eyed toads” and the art experiments of the “N.O.M.” . “. Serious people in astrakhan hats sing as if from depth to depth, creating the effect of a mirror installed opposite another mirror. And the abyss begins to gaze intently at itself through the eyes of the fifth Minister of Foreign Affairs of the USSR: “Pithecanthropus, Australopithecines / How are you doing there, my dear people?”