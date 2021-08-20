Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck celebrate their first wedding anniversary on a Long Island beach

Brad Falchuck and Gwyneth Paltrow

In the life of 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow – a series of joyful events: a few days ago, the actress celebrated her birthday, and yesterday she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with 47-year-old Brad Falchuk.

The couple decided to spend this day alone, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. They went to Long Island to relax by the ocean. Just during one of these romantic walks along the beach, Gwyneth and Brad got into the lenses of reporters.

By the way, on the same day, Paltrow posted on her Instagram a new selfie with her lover, just taken during their walk along the coast. In the photo, Gwyneth and Brad are smiling and looking very happy.

One year is done

– signed a picture of Paltrow.

Despite the fact that Brad and Gwyneth have been officially husband and wife for a year, they have only recently begun to live together. The actress herself told about this in one of her interviews. Gwyneth admitted that for 11 months she and Brad lived together only four days a week, after which he returned to his home.

This scheme was suggested to the actress by her personal “sex teacher” – in his opinion, such a schedule of meetings helps couples maintain love and passion in relationships over the years. In August, the couple still stopped living as a guest marriage and chose the classic family model.







