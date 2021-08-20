Friday, August 20, 2021
    Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris and Nicky Hilton and others at the opening of a hotel in Hollywood

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    The grand opening of a luxury 1 Hotels hotel took place in West Hollywood yesterday. Some stars could not miss the social event – so, its guests were Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris and Nicky Hilton, who came with their mother Katie, Nikki Reed and others.

    Appeared at the opening of the hotel Jamie Foxx and his “new protégé”, as she is called by the Western media, singer Sela Wave (allegedly the actor is producing it). In the summer, Jamie was credited with an affair with Cela and said that it was she who became the reason for his separation from Katie Holmes. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed. Yesterday Jamie and Sela posed separately and gave no reason to suspect themselves in the novel. However, the actor’s experience of conspiracy is quite extensive (he and Katie Holmes have been hiding their romance for several years), so it is possible that he is connected with Wave by something more than just work.

    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





    Cornelius Chandler

