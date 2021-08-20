Having given birth to a child, Kim Kardashian was embarrassed to go to the gym to lose weight

The star did not want to go to the gym after the media “walked” on her figure.

In 2013, American TV star Kim Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter North, who is already 8 years old today. The other day, the socialite became a guest of the podcast We Are Supported By … and said that the first pregnancy was just awful for her. She definitely didn’t like being in position.

“I hated this. I hated what I felt. I hated the way I looked. I used to see my mother and sister pregnant – they looked so cute and they had such an easy labor and they immediately got back into shape. But that was not about me, “- says 40-year-old Kim.

According to the star, the media at that moment simply trampled on her self-esteem. The Kardashians were constantly compared to the pregnant Kate Middleton, who was wearing Prince George under her heart. The American felt that she looked like a whale against the background of the famous Englishwoman.









Lena Miro felt sorry for the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestThe blogger predicted a difficult fate for the descendants of the stars with such parents.

And after giving birth, a new story began – how to lose weight. Hounded by the press, Kim did not want to go to the gym for people to stare as she strives to get back into shape. The celebrity decided to study at home, but at that time she was not yet rich enough to have everything she needed at hand.

“I gained 70 pounds (over 30 kg. – Approx. ed.). I was sitting in my mom’s garage, and in the summer it was literally 115 degrees Celsius in Calabasas (44 degrees Celsius – Approx. ed.). I had a daughter in a stroller, I put her there, and I just trained in the garage and tried to do everything I could until I lost weight, “Kardashian shared.

The reality star added that after that period, she began to post less information about herself on social networks. Recall that then Kim gave birth to another son, and the next two heirs appeared with the help of a surrogate mother. All these are children from rapper Kanye West, with whom the star filed for divorce in early 2021.

See also: