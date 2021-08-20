Honoraria Daniel Craig, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence – News from the world showbiz

Streaming services are ready to offer the highest salaries to Hollywood actors and actresses

Highest paid Hollywood actors / Photo: Getty Images

Variety has published a ranking of the stars’ impressive royalties. Bond star Daniel Craig is considered the highest paid actor. Netflix streaming service for participating in the sequel to Knives Out paid the actor about $ 100 million.

Daniel Craig / Photo: Getty Images

In second place is Dwayne Johnson. For the movie “Red Notice” he received from Amazon $ 50 million.

Third position is shared by Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Devil in Detail. Them HBO MAX at $ 40 Million.

Will Smith / Photo: Getty Images

Next on the list is Leonardo DiCaprio. For “Don’t Look Up” he is from Netflix received $ 30 million. Mark Wahlberg was paid the same amount for Justice Spencer.









Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts became the highest paid actresses thanks to Netflix. Thanks to Jennifer’s Don’t Look Up became richer by $ 25 million. Julia received the same amount for the painting “Leave the World Behind”.

Jennifer Lawrence / Photo: Getty Images

Star salaries according to Variety rating:

Screenshot / Photo: Variety

