Friday, August 20, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Honoraria Daniel Craig, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence – News from the world showbiz




    Streaming services are ready to offer the highest salaries to Hollywood actors and actresses

    Highest paid Hollywood actors

    Highest paid Hollywood actors / Photo: Getty Images

    Variety has published a ranking of the stars’ impressive royalties. Bond star Daniel Craig is considered the highest paid actor. Netflix streaming service for participating in the sequel to Knives Out paid the actor about $ 100 million.

    Daniel Craig

    Daniel Craig / Photo: Getty Images

    In second place is Dwayne Johnson. For the movie “Red Notice” he received from Amazon $ 50 million.

    Third position is shared by Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Devil in Detail. Them HBO MAX at $ 40 Million.

    Will Smith

    Will Smith / Photo: Getty Images

    Next on the list is Leonardo DiCaprio. For “Don’t Look Up” he is from Netflix received $ 30 million. Mark Wahlberg was paid the same amount for Justice Spencer.




    Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts became the highest paid actresses thanks to Netflix. Thanks to Jennifer’s Don’t Look Up became richer by $ 25 million. Julia received the same amount for the painting “Leave the World Behind”.

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence / Photo: Getty Images

    Star salaries according to Variety rating:

    Screenshot

    Screenshot / Photo: Variety

    Which of the stars got into a scandal due to the fact that they asked for money from fans:

    More celebrity news:

    Elina Peleshenko

    Elina Peleshenko
    Editor

    She graduated from the Kiev National Linguistic University with a degree in Spanish translator, but she was always interested in the field of media. Has been working in journalism for 3 years. Previously wrote for Clutch and Ivona.bigmir.net.

    More articles by author




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us