Jennifer Aniston lookalike found on TikTok – viral video

    In Tiktok, Lisa Tresnel gained popularity, who struck by her resemblance to actress Jennifer Aniston. The woman posted a video in which she speaks to the soundtrack from the TV series Friends.

    So, the video quickly became popular. In Lisa’s appearance, almost everything resembles Aniston’s features – blond hair, light blue eyes, the characteristic shape of her eyebrows, nose and chin.

    The only thing that distinguishes her is that Tiktokerka is a little over 30 years old, while Jennifer Aniston is 52.

    In the video, the woman speaks or just opens her mouth, parodying Rachel during a conversation with Monica on the TV series Friends. Lisa tried to repeat the emotions, gestures and facial expressions of the actress, and to her credit, it turned out surprisingly similar.

    On the network, users were amazed at what they saw. After all, the video began to spread rapidly in a matter of hours, and in 2 days already more than 2.5 million views and 348 thousand preferences.

    • You look more like Rachel than Rachel
    • I really thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Like this!
    • Wait. My brain cannot understand. It’s Jen, but it isn’t
    • Miss Aniston, is that you?
    • I need proof that you are not Jennifer Aniston.

    Found a twin on the net Jennifer Aniston: an incredible resemblance (video)




    Photo: Blogger Lisa Trenelle is very similar to Jennifer Aniston (instagram.com/she_plusthree)




