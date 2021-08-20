Jennifer Aniston shares how she manages to be friends with ex

Jennifer Aniston can give lessons on how to stay on friendly terms with exes because she does it very well, and this is her main secret.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Friends star admitted that a lot of work needs to be done to maintain a friendly relationship with a person with whom you once had romantic feelings.

Jennifer noted that it was hard for her to experience breakups with men, which were sometimes not easy at all. One has only to remember her divorce from Brad Pitt, who spun an affair with Angelina Jolie on the side.

I can forgive. I think forgiving is very important. Otherwise, it just accumulates as toxic waste. There is nothing worse than holding a grudge. Look, people can do things that cannot be forgiven, but you have to let it go and say, “Look, we are all human. We make mistakes.” Holding any grudge is like taking rat poison and waiting for the rat to die.

The actress added that in such moments it is better to focus on the people and things that are happening to you here and now, and not drag the burden of the past with you.

