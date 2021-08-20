Joshua Sroge becomes interim CEO of Binance.US | Blockchain24

Joshua Sroge became interim CEO of Binance.US, replacing Brian Brooks, who unexpectedly resigned earlier this month from the US arm of the crypto exchange Binance.

Joshua Sroge joined Binance.US in January 2020 serving as CFO. Brooks' departure just four months later and the equally unexpected departure of the CEO of Binance Brazil were among a number of challenges for the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Binance faced increased regulatory scrutiny in several countries, including the UK and Japan.









Brooks resigned after a venture capital investment he was trying to complete to diversify ownership of the company plummeted, according to a report in the New York Times on Thursday. Potential investors were worried that US authorities were investigating Binance on money laundering and taxation issues, as well as CEO Changpeng Zhao’s ownership of virtually 90% of Binance.US, according to a Times report.

According to The Times, Sroge said in a statement that the company still intends to grow, including raising outside capital and “expanding its board of directors with experienced leaders, among other initiatives by fast-growing private companies.”