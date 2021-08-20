Friday, August 20, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    It was / It is


    Kristen Stewart dyed her hair orange

    Kristen Stewart

    Miley Cyrus, Elle Fanning, Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff – all these stars have changed their image in quarantine. Now 30-year-old Kristen Stewart has joined them. True, the actress did not dye her hair herself, but called for the help of her longtime friend, stylist CJ Romero. Kristen was also accompanied by her friend Emma Roberts.

    It turns out that Stewart has been walking with a new hairstyle for four weeks, but fans are only now paying attention to the changes in the appearance of the star.

    Kristen Stewart

    Stylist Stewart published the results of Kristen’s beauty transformation from brunette to fiery red and showed the process itself.

    Kristen Stewart

    It turned out “space rust”

    – that’s what CJ Romero called the result.

    Kristen Stewart with a stylistKristen Stewart and Emma RobertsKristen Stewart and Emma Roberts

    The actress can be safely called a real experimenter on her image. Her hair is naturally brown, but at the age of sixteen, Stewart began experimenting and dyed her blonde hair. Over the years, the actress has done a pixie haircut, appeared with bright orange hair, black and copper, and also tried on the image of a platinum blonde (remember the 2019 Met Gala).




    Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and C.J. Romero
    Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and C.J. Romero

    Do you like Kristen Stewart’s new hairstyle?

    ekonstantinova Elizaveta Konstantinova

    Photo
    Instagram, Gettyimages





    Cornelius Chandler

