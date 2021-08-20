Kristen Stewart dyed her hair orange

Kristen Stewart

Miley Cyrus, Elle Fanning, Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff – all these stars have changed their image in quarantine. Now 30-year-old Kristen Stewart has joined them. True, the actress did not dye her hair herself, but called for the help of her longtime friend, stylist CJ Romero. Kristen was also accompanied by her friend Emma Roberts.

It turns out that Stewart has been walking with a new hairstyle for four weeks, but fans are only now paying attention to the changes in the appearance of the star.

Stylist Stewart published the results of Kristen’s beauty transformation from brunette to fiery red and showed the process itself.

It turned out “space rust”

– that’s what CJ Romero called the result.

The actress can be safely called a real experimenter on her image. Her hair is naturally brown, but at the age of sixteen, Stewart began experimenting and dyed her blonde hair. Over the years, the actress has done a pixie haircut, appeared with bright orange hair, black and copper, and also tried on the image of a platinum blonde (remember the 2019 Met Gala).











Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and C.J. Romero

Do you like Kristen Stewart’s new hairstyle?