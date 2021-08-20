Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson and others as Shakespeare’s Juliet on the pages of the Pirelli 2020 calendar

Kristen Stewart and Emma Watson

On Tuesday, December 3, the Pirelli calendar for the next year was presented in the Italian city of Verona. Its main characters are Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Mia Goth and other celebrities.

The author of the shooting was the Italian photographer from Paris Paolo Roversi. The calendar, inspired by William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Romeo and Juliet, is called In Search of Juliet. All the participants in the shooting tried on the image of the famous heroine of the work of the English poet.



Kristen Stewart



Emma Watson

Claire Foy



Yara Shahidi

According to the idea of ​​the author of the shooting, first, each of the heroines appears without stage outfit and makeup, and then they are already captured in the image of Juliet. Filming took place in Verona, the views of which will also be presented in the calendar.

An 18-minute film dedicated to the creation of the calendar was shown at the presentation yesterday. In particular, it includes filming from the casting. As Roversi admitted, the actresses were very worried, and it seemed to him very touching.

They were worried as if this was their first casting. There was something naive and sincere in this, peculiar to Juliet,

India moore

Mia Goth

Rosalia

Chris Lee