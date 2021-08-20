Friday, August 20, 2021
    Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the new film

    Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, who shot Jackie about Jacqueline Kennedy four years ago, has begun work on a new film, Spencer, which will also feature a famous woman. Larrain is working on a film about Princess Diana and has already chosen an actress for the role of the main character – the role of Lady Dee went to 30-year-old Kristen Stewart.

    According to the director, the film will tell about several days in the life of the late Princess of Wales. Pablo Larrain will focus on the early 1990s, when the marriage of the Prince of Wales fell apart and his wife decided to relinquish her future status as the king’s wife.
    We are used to the fact that in fairy tales a prince finds a princess, marries, and she becomes a queen. And when she decides not to be a queen, then the script of the fairy tale is turned upside down, – says Larrain.

    He admitted that he chose Kristen Stewart for the role of Princess Diana, as the actress will add mystery to the image of the main character.
    Kristen is one of the most prominent actresses of our time. For the film to work, it is important for us to keep some kind of secret in it. Kristen can be very mysterious as well as fragile and strong. We need this combination – said the director.

    Do you envision Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana?

    OlgaM Olga Maximova

    A source
    Just jared

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





