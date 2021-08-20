Kylie Jenner was attacked by animal rights activists. Video

The young millionaire does not hide her love for natural fur.







Kylie Jenner











The 23-year-old reality star’s Christmas shopping on famed Rodeo Drive ended with a clash with animal rights activists waiting outside a boutique selling real fur. Animal rights activists surrounded the car of shocked Kylie Jenner, shouting into megaphones: “You are a monster!”, “Shame!”, “Animals are being skinned alive!”









An insider of the TMZ portal noted that someone from the boutique (an employee or a buyer, not specified) reported the whereabouts of Kylie to the paparazzi, and they told the activists about this, who immediately went to the store, armed with posters with the slogans “Wear your own skin” and many others …

Jenner has been repeatedly criticized for her choice of clothing and accused of hypocrisy. At the beginning of the year, for example, the star wore Louis Vuitton mink slippers right after she commented on the raging fires on Instagram: “More than half a billion animals have died in Australia. It breaks my heart. ” And last year, Kylie, along with her friend Anastasia Karanikolau, boasted a fur coat trimmed with fox fur.