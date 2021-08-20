Media: Brian Brooks Leaves Binance US Due To Conflict With Changpeng Zhao

Brian Brooks stepped down as head of the American division of Binance due to a conflict with the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Changpeng Zhao, according to New York Magazine and the New York Times.

Brooks previously held a senior management position at Coinbase, and in 2020 he headed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency under the US Treasury. In January, he left the department, later became an independent member of the board of directors of the startup Spring Labs.

Brooks joined Binance in May. The parties hoped that his experience would help give legitimacy to the exchange’s activities in the United States.

According to publications, he implemented a multi-pronged strategy to distance Binance US from its parent company. The plan was:









appointing independent members to the Binance US board of directors;

raising capital in the amount of $ 100 million to ensure the financial independence of the division;

transfer of Binance technology to servers located in the United States.

“The transfer was the final piece of the puzzle that Brooks believed would leave Binance’s regulatory issues a thing of the past. But in the early days of August, Zhao suddenly stopped everything. […]… The strategy was rejected, Brooks saw no way to address the company’s regulatory issues and could no longer work there. Therefore, on August 6, he announced his resignation, “- said a source to New York Magazine.

The New York Times has a slightly different version of events. The publication claims that Brooks decided to quit after GreatPoint Ventures, which was considered a key participant in the planned investment round, refused to participate in it due to claims of regulators against Binance. In part, the firm’s decision was influenced by the fact that Zhao owns 90% of the shares of Binance US, the newspaper said.

Recall that in recent months, the exchange in one form or another has appeared problems with the regulators of the Cayman Islands, Thailand, Great Britain, Japan, Poland, Italy, Malta, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Netherlands.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER